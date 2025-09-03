Syria’s Quneitra: Israeli incursion, seven abducted

Shafaq News – Jbata Al-Khashab

Israeli forces raided the Syrian border town of Jbata al-Khashab in Quneitra province and detained seven citizens, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

The individuals were reportedly taken to an undisclosed location. During the operation, Israeli troops established a checkpoint and searched several homes, while drones hovered over the area.

Since the beginning of 2025, Israel has carried out more than 95 attacks on Syrian territory, including 84 airstrikes and 11 ground assaults, destroying or damaging about 135 targets, among them weapons depots, headquarters, command centers, and military vehicles, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.