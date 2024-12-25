Israeli army Injures Syrian Protesters during new incursion in Quneitra

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army opened fire, on Wednesday, injuring three Syrian protestors demonstrating against Israeli incursion into their town of Swisah in Quneitra province, southern Syria.

Arab media outlets reported that Israeli forces demolished and leveled the Swisah military post, a former Syrian military installation.

In recent days, Israeli forces have also advanced into areas of Quneitra province, encircling several villages, restricting civilian movement, and shooting at anyone approaching their positions.

This follows similar Israeli incursions earlier in the villages of Jamla and Maaraba in the Yarmouk Basin, Daraa province, where the Israeli army admitted to firing on Syrian protesters, wounding one individual.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria null and void. It has occupied the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights, including Mount Hermon, a move condemned by the United Nations and several Arab nations.