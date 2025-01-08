Israeli forces launch incursion into southern Quneitra, uproot agricultural lands

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces carried out a fresh incursion into the southern Quneitra region on Wednesday, conducting searches across farmlands and leveling agricultural lands using military vehicles, according to local sources.

Syria TV reported, “A column of Israeli tanks entered the area early this morning, targeting several villages and a military site in the southern Quneitra countryside. The forces conducted searches and land-leveling operations, taking control of the Mantrah water dam during the incursion.”

A local resident captured on video stated, “The Israeli army cut off electricity and disrupted agricultural lands during the operation. We call on the new Syrian administration and the United Nations to intervene and put an end to these violations.”

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israeli incursions into Syrian territories have intensified, particularly in regions bordering the demilitarized zone near the Golan Heights.

In the past two weeks, Israeli forces have reportedly entered the Syrian side of Mount Sheikh, claiming control of an abandoned military site. Israeli officials have described the move as a "temporary security measure" pending new arrangements in the region.