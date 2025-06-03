Al-Deif Brigades claim rocket strike on Israel

Shafaq News/ An armed faction calling itself the “Martyr Mohammed Al-Deif Brigades” has claimed responsibility for launching two rockets from Syria’s Daraa province toward Israeli military positions in the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday.

The group’s emergence has raised questions in both Israel and Gaza, with Hamas denying any link to the group, saying it has no knowledge of its formation, leadership, or backing.

The Israeli army said the Grad rockets landed in open areas, causing no casualties. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched artillery and air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting areas near the villages of Maariya and Koya in the Yarmouk Basin. Local sources said four Israeli military vehicles entered a position known as Thaknet al-Jazira in western Daraa. Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Israeli fighter jets entering Syria’s coastal airspace, with drones patrolling skies over Daraa.

#عاجل 🔴 قصف جيش الدفاع بالمدفعية في منطقة جنوب سوريا في أعقاب إطلاق القذائف من الأراضي السورية نحو إسرائيل — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 3, 2025

A senior commander of the brigades told Al Jazeera that “the attacks would continue until Israel halts its strikes on Gaza,” saying they are “a response to the massacres against the vulnerable in the strip.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Syria’s transitional President Ahmed Al-Shraa would be held directly responsible for any threats from Syrian territory.