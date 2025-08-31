Iraq delivers message to Syria on security, Senior Diplomat says

Shafaq News – Damascus

Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Syria, Yassin al-Hujaimi, revealed on Sunday that he delivered a message from Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to his Syrian counterpart on bilateral issues and the situation of Iraqis living in Syria.

Al-Hujaimi told Shafaq News that he discussed with the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani the security challenges posed by the Al-Hol camp and detention centers in northeast Syria, warning that “keeping the camp on Iraq’s border is a time bomb that requires urgent action through rehabilitation of refugees and their integration into society.”

He noted that Syria has already begun repatriating some families, while other countries have taken similar steps, stressing the need for UN-backed cooperation to return nationals to their countries and dismantle the camp permanently.

According to al-Hujaimi, the Syrian foreign minister expressed readiness to “resolve this file completely,” alongside efforts to enhance bilateral relations and provide services to the Iraqi community in Syria.

The Iraqi diplomat added that Baghdad plans to organize an international conference in New York on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in late September to address the camps issue and strengthen international cooperation.

Earlier, Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri met Syrian transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. Sources told Shafaq News that both sides agreed to expand security cooperation to strengthen regional stability, adding that the visit was conducted under the direction of Iraq’s prime minister.