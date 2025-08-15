ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?

2025-08-15T06:33:49+00:00

Shafaq News

ISIS remains active across the Syria–Iraq and Syria–Lebanon border belts, primarily through dispersed sleeper cells that stage lowsignature attacks to prove presence, test security responses, and cultivate new recruitment streams.

Recent field reporting and official statements point to a tactical adjustment: fewer masscasualty operations, more pinprick bombings, assassinations, and roadside attacks in remote terrainespecially the Syrian Badia, the Deir ezZor countryside, and eastern Hasakah—along with infiltration corridors that abut Iraq and, to a lesser extent, Lebanon’s rugged frontier. Coalition and local security services warn that pressure lapses could open space for an escalation.

From territorial defeat to cellular reconstitution

Since the loss of its territorial “caliphate,” ISIS has relied on clandestine networks and permissive geography: the Badia’s vast desert, the Hamrin and Makhoul ranges in Iraq, and rugged crossborder wadis (Valleys) and smuggling paths.

Monitoring by independent conflict trackers and local security partners shows an oscillating tempo of ISIS activity in 2025, including IED attacks in Syria’s Suwayda periphery (May 22 and 28), a pattern consistent with a deserttosouth connective strategy linking the Badia to restive southern pockets.

The Rojava Information Center likewise recorded recurring, smallunit attacks and counterraids in northeast Syria, underscoring the groups reliance on covert cells rather than territorial control.

Where The Threat Concentrates

Observers tracking regional security continue to place ISIS activity in:

-Syria’s Badia and eastern axis (Deir ezZor/eastern alHasakah), where cells exploit desert cover and local grievances.

-Iraq’s borderadjacent deserts and mountain belts (notably Hamrin), intermittently targeted by Iraqi forces with US support to blunt planning hubs.

-Syria–Lebanon borderlands and nearby rural zones, where security vacuums and smuggling economies enable facilitation and recruitment attempts.

In June, US Central Command said it supported six DISIS operations (five in Iraq, one in Syria), killing or detaining operatives and disrupting weapons cachesan indicator of continued, intelligencedriven pressure against small nodes rather than large formations.

Capacity, Finance, And Intent

A combined picture from the Global Coalition statements, financialcrime bodies, and UN reporting highlights three structural pillars of ISIS resilience in 2025:

-Cellular persistence and prison risk: Coalition partners stress the need to hold pressure on ISIS attack planners and facilitators, while analysts continue to flag detentionfacility vulnerabilities and crossborder recruiting as latent accelerants if security coordination weakens.

-Adaptive financing: The Financial Action Task Force’s July 2025 review points to diversified, smallscale channelsincluding informal value transfer, family networks, and microdonationssuited to a dispersed insurgency. Cutting these streams matters as much as clearing cells on the ground.

-Operating concept: Independent assessments describe a strategy centered on rural sanctuaries, IED warfare, targeted killings, and opportunistic infiltrations—especially along ground lines of communication linking the central desert to Syria’s south and the Iraqi frontier.

Scale Of The Network

A Shafaq News review of Syrian and Lebanese interior ministry reporting, along with Iraqi intelligence inputs, found 150–200 small ISIS sleeper cells active along the Syria–Lebanon borders and the Syria–Iraq border region by mid2025. This range aligns with the pattern observed by independent trackers: numerous microcells with limited headcounts, designed to be replaceable and hard to roll up in a single sweep.

How ISIS Is Changing The Fight

Counterterrorism specialist Samer alHomsi told Shafaq News that sleeper cells still pose a real threat despite security blows, noting the shift to smallscale bombings and assassinations and emphasizing the need for sustained intelligence fusion and counterradicalization work to undercut recruitment pipelines. His assessment tracks with coalition practice in 2025: fewer largeunit raids, more precision arrests based on human and signals intelligence, and continuous partnerforce mentoring.

Reactions And Security Posture — Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

Partnered raids and precision strikes continue to target desert nodes and mountain hideouts in Iraq—especially in Hamrin—to disrupt planners and safehouses before they can scale operations. The focus remains interdiction and denial, not area holding.

In Syria, alongside SDFled and localauthority operations in the northeast and centersouth, periodic sweeps in Homs and Badiaadjacent areas have netted suspected ISIS operatives since January. Arrest and interdiction notices from local authorities and conflict monitors reinforce the “small, many, mobile” threat profile.

Meanwhile, authorities in Lebanon reported rolling arrests and foiled plots in mid2025, including the July 24 announcement that the Lebanese Army dismantled an ISISaffiliated armed cell allegedly planning attacks. This follows earlier warnings about recruitment attempts leveraging bordercommunity hardship and online propaganda.

Key 2025 Cases: Illustrative, Not Exhaustive

-January (Syria/Homs countryside): Security services detained multiple ISIS suspects and seized arms—part of earlyyear sweeps that prioritized weapons interdiction and cell mapping.

-Spring–early summer (Syria, Suwayda periphery): Two lateMay IED attacks demonstrated ISISs ability to reactivate southern cells along routes linking the Badia to the south.

-June (Iraq/Syria theaters): CENTCOM reported six partnered DISIS operations, with deaths and detentions of operatives and the recovery of weapons.

-July (Lebanon): The Lebanese Army announced a takedown of an ISISlinked cell as authorities pursued recruiters targeting economically vulnerable communities.

-Late July (Raqqa region): Internal Security Forces in northeast Syria reported arresting nine alleged ISIS “mercenaries” from sleeper cells in Raqqa and its countryside.

Holding The Line

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS reiterated in June 2025 that it is sustaining pressure through partnerenabled operations and synchronized stabilization assistance, messaging that complements ontheground raids and interdictions. UN Security Council experts and Security Council Report briefings continue to warn that ISIS’s regional risk endures—even as global focus pivots to other theaters—if counterterrorism coordination and detentionfacility security are not maintained.

Why Now: The Enablers Isis Is Exploiting

Three drivers recur across official and opensource assessments in 2025:

-Economic stress and governance deficits in border peripheries, which create openings for logistical facilitation and microfinancing.

-Fragmented security control across desert and rural belts that straddle administrative seams, where response times are slower and terrain favors small cells.

-Prison and camp vulnerabilities (Syria’s northeast remains a focal point), where attempted breakouts or insider recruitment could quickly change the threat scale if guards and funding are stretched.

What Might Happen Next

If pressure eases, ISIS would likely attempt a multipronged uptick: (1) more IED and assassination campaigns against local officials and security personnel in Syria’s east and central belts; (2) crossborder facilitation aimed at reviving networks in Iraqs deserts and mountain ranges; and (3) sporadic recruitment or facilitation efforts in Lebanons frontier areas.

The center of gravity remains local: small, resilient clusters linked by couriers, online handlers, and informal finance—hard to eradicate, but containable with relentless, intelligenceled pressure and sustained stabilization aid in vulnerable districts.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.

