Senior ISIS operative captured in joint US–Kurdish raid near Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

US forces and the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) from al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region arrested a senior ISIS operative on Thursday during a raid in al-Sayyhoud village, southwest of Kirkuk.

A security source told Shafaq News that two helicopters landed in the Riyadh subdistrict, about 50 kilometers from Kirkuk, to conduct the operation. The arrest was completed without clashes.

According to the source, the detainee is accused of participating in attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Kirkuk and surrounding districts.