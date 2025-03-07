Iraq rejects violence in Syria: alarming “serious" consequences

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern regarding the rapid security developments in Syria, warning of their potentially serious consequences for regional security and stability.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the need to "protect civilians and spare them the ravages of conflict,” calling for restraint from all parties involved and stressed the importance of peaceful solutions and dialogue rather than military escalation.

The ministry strongly condemned the targeting of innocent civilians and warned that the continuation of violence would only exacerbate the crisis, deepening instability and hindering efforts to restore peace and security.

The statement further called on the international community to "intensify efforts to end the humanitarian suffering in Syria," underscoring the necessity of supporting political paths aimed at ensuring Syria's unity, safeguarding its people, and achieving stability across the region.

Heavy clashes broke out on Thursday between Syrian government forces and pro-Assad militia groups in the Latakia governorate, leading to dozens of fatalities, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In related remarks, Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa pledged to continue pursuing remnants of the former regime and bringing them to fair trials.