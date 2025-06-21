Expert: Trump offers Iran “One Last Chance”

Shafaq News/ Tensions between the United States and Iran are intensifying, and President Donald Trump's recent two-week deadline to Tehran has raised fresh questions about the possibility of renewed diplomacy—or the onset of military confrontation.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Thomas Warrick, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, offered key insights into what Trump’s message truly means—and how Iran might respond.

A Diplomatic Window, or a Final Warning?

According to Warrick, the president’s two-week deadline signals three distinct objectives:

“First, it's an opening to get diplomatic negotiations going with Tehran. Trump understands it will take time to bring Iran back to the table, but that’s clearly his goal,” Warrick said.

Secondly, Trump appears to be allowing time for additional US military assets to reach the region, enhancing the credibility of any threat of force. Warrick cited movements such as the USS Nimitz sailing toward the Arabian Sea and recent sightings of B-2 bombers likely headed toward Guam or Diego Garcia—capable platforms for delivering bunker-busting ordnance.

The third element, Warrick noted, is political, “He wants to show his base—and the world—that he’s giving diplomacy one last chance before resorting to force. This is Trump trying to prove that any military action would only come after exhausting peaceful options.”

A Flexible Deadline, Trump-Style

When asked whether two weeks is enough to defuse the crisis, Warrick offered a nuanced perspective rooted in Trump’s communication style.

“In Trump’s language, ‘two weeks’ can mean anything. It could be three days, it could be never. There’s a long history of him using this phrase ambiguously.”

He added that Trump’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, had delivered the deadline in the form of a direct presidential quote, implying it came straight from the Oval Office.

“It’s a flexible deadline. Not too far removed from Arabic ‘Inshallah’ or Spanish ‘mañana.’ But still, this is a serious offer of diplomacy,” Warrick explained.

Military Posturing as Pressure

Trump’s decision to bolster US forces in the region isn’t just precautionary—it’s strategic.

“Trump is all about leverage. He wants Iran to know that he’s not bluffing,” Warrick said.

“The presence of aircraft carriers and bombers capable of striking hardened nuclear facilities like Fordow sends a clear message: if diplomacy fails, force is on the table.”

However, Warrick emphasized that Trump would still prefer a negotiated outcome, calling it his “first option.”

Iran at a Crossroads

When asked about Iran’s likely response, Warrick presented a stark choice facing Tehran’s leadership: “Option one: negotiate, dismantle the nuclear program, and see crippling sanctions lifted. Option two: lose the nuclear program through military strikes—and still face sanctions.”

He concluded that Iran’s leaders must decide whether to preserve national dignity at great cost or accept a diplomatic deal that could ease decades of economic suffering.

“Either way, they lose the nuclear program. But only one path gives something back to the Iranian people. From that perspective, it’s in their interest to take Trump’s offer.”

For Shafaq News- Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.