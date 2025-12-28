Associated gas investment rate surpasses 70% in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, said on Sunday that investment rates in associated gas projects across the country have exceeded 70 percent, according to a statement.

During his chairing of the Oil Ministry’s 12th Advisory Committee meeting for 2025, Abdul Ghani said investment in associated gas has reached 74 percent, compared with 53 percent when the current government took office, attributing the increase to the implementation of gas capture projects at oil fields nationwide.

“The associated gas investment project being carried out by France’s TotalEnergies is a key component of Iraq’s energy development plans,” he noted, highlighting several major projects, including the floating platform for gas imports, the development of the Mansouriya gas field in Diyala, and the expansion of the Akkas gas field in Al-Anbar.

Abdul Ghani described projects aimed at capturing associated gas and developing gas fields as critical to securing fuel supplies for power generation and supporting the stability of Iraq’s electricity sector.

In July 2025, the oil minister announced that Iraq plans to completely halt the flaring of associated gas by 2029 as part of its long-term energy and environmental strategy.