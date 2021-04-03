Report

2021-04-03
Iraq publishes its gas production in February

Shafaq News / Iraq produced 2,612 MMCF per day of associated gas in February. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday.

"The production of combustible oil reached 1,315 MMCF per day." It added.

The ministry published on its official website,

· North and Central Oil Company production: 307 MMCF of associated gas and 58 MMCF per day of combustible gas.

· Basra, Dhi Qar and Maysan oil production: 2305 MMCF/day of the associated gas and 1275 MMCF per day of combustible gaz."

It indicated that "Iraq's production of dry gas reached 1227 MMCF daily, while the production of liquid gas reached 6,000 tons per day."

Initial estimates of the Ministry released that Iraq possesses about 132 trillion cubic feet of gas as a reserve, 70% of it is associated gas.

Iraq also ranked twelfth among the countries in the world rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran, Qatar, United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, the UAE, Venezuela, Nigeria, China and Algeria.

