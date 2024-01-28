Iraq moves up in world's cheapest gas prices list

Shafaq News / Iraq has advanced one spot in the list of the world's cheapest gasoline prices, reaching the 13th position, while Iran tops the list with the cheapest price at $0.029 per liter.

According to Global Petrol Prices, Libya came in second at $0.031 per liter, followed by Venezuela at $0.035 per liter, and Kuwait in fourth place at $0.341 per liter.

Iraq ranked 13th with a price of $0.572 per liter, while Qatar came in 14th place at $0.577 per liter. Oman occupied the 17th position with a price of $0.621 per liter, while Colombia ranked 42nd with a price of $1.052 per liter.