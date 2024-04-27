President Barzan discusses Erbil-Baghdad ties with Al-Halboosi

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of Taqaddum Alliance, former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi, met in Baghdad.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the political situation, ways to resolve the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, the regional developments, and other topics of common interest.

The Kurdish President arrived today in Baghdad on an official visit to discuss various issues with the federal government.

Barzani met with PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and participated in a meeting for the State Administration Coalition.