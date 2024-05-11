President Nechirvan Barzani welcomes Iraqi President at Erbil Airport

Shafaq News / On Saturday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at Erbil International Airport.

During his visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Rashid will meet with several Regional officials to discuss the political situation and developments on the local and regional levels, as well as the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, Rashid is expected to attend a conference on drought and the impact of climate change on politics, economy, and demography in Iraq.

A conference on climate change and its effects, as well as ways to confront it, commenced in Erbil on Saturday morning at Kurdistan University.

The conference discussed the effects of climate change and mechanisms to enhance efforts to combat these effects in coordination with decision-makers in Iraq.

According to Fadel Al-Gharrawi, President of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, climate change has forced over 100,000 Iraqis to flee their homes in recent years.

The negative effects of climate change on Iraq have prompted the government to adopt national strategies to combat this phenomenon. There is a strong emphasis on the necessity for all countries to actively contribute to climate change solutions.

The World Meteorological Organization has confirmed that Asia was "the region most affected by climate-related disasters" in 2023. Floods and storms claimed lives and had negative economic repercussions.