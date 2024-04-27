Erbil International Book Fair wraps up with high turnout

Shafaq News/ The 16th International Erbil Book Fair's final day saw a remarkable influx of visitors eager to explore and purchase various books.

Ahmed Khaled, a participant, told Shafaq News agency that the event witnessed a strong turnout, with thousands of book enthusiasts.

Historical, human development, and novel genres emerged as the top-selling categories, captivating the interest of readers and visitors throughout the 10-day fair.

Said, a fair visitor, expressed joy over the increasing attendance, particularly noting the substantial presence of Islamic books. He highlighted the availability of Kurdish editions alongside the original Arabic versions, providing a rich selection for Kurdish readers.

In turn, participant Amjad lauded the fair as one of “Iraq's finest,” praising the organizers and the valuable opportunities it offered readers of diverse languages.

On April 17, the International Erbil Book Fair in the capital of the Kurdistan Region was inaugurated on with a grand ceremony.

Organized by al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts, the fair hosted many guests, including Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who cut the inauguration ribbon, country representatives, political figures, intellectuals, and journalists.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the book fair boasts participation from 300 publishing houses representing 22 countries, showcasing a staggering collection of over 1.5 million books spanning various fields of interest.

The fair welcomed visitors daily from April 17 to April 27, between 10 AM and 8 PM.