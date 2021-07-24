Iraq is the world's second top gas flaring country, WB says

Shafaq News/ Only second to Russia, Iraq is among the top gas flaring countries in the entire world, the World Bank's (WB) Gas flaring tracker report said.

In the 2020 Gas flaring tracker report, the WB said that Iraq burns 70% of the total natural gas produced in the country, which was nearly 17.37 billion cubic feet last year.

Iraq has huge natural gas reserves that are mainly a byproduct of the process of fossil oil extraction. However, with the lack of appropriate infrastructure to store and refine this product, huge amounts are being flared daily in the country.