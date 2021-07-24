Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq is the world's second top gas flaring country, WB says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-24T07:57:11+0000
Iraq is the world's second top gas flaring country, WB says

Shafaq News/ Only second to Russia, Iraq is among the top gas flaring countries in the entire world, the World Bank's (WB) Gas flaring tracker report said.

In the 2020 Gas flaring tracker report, the WB said that Iraq burns 70% of the total natural gas produced in the country, which was nearly 17.37 billion cubic feet last year.

Iraq has huge natural gas reserves that are mainly a byproduct of the process of fossil oil extraction. However, with the lack of appropriate infrastructure to store and refine this product, huge amounts are being flared daily in the country.

related

Iraq publishes its gas production in February

Date: 2021-04-03 09:36:55
Iraq publishes its gas production in February

Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Date: 2020-09-30 07:18:18
Iraq publishes its monthly gas production

Contracts with "Total" for gas megaprojects are in the final stages, Ministry of Oil says

Date: 2021-06-19 18:12:29
Contracts with "Total" for gas megaprojects are in the final stages, Ministry of Oil says

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-27 07:31:32
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data

Date: 2021-03-15 09:02:31
Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data

Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-29 11:42:51
Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

Iraq ranks first as the largest importer from Iran

Date: 2020-09-12 10:16:34
Iraq ranks first as the largest importer from Iran

The Commission of Integrity prevents a six billion dinars illegal operation

Date: 2021-01-13 10:58:57
The Commission of Integrity prevents a six billion dinars illegal operation