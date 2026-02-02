Joint US–Israeli navy exercise held in Red Sea

Joint US–Israeli navy exercise held in Red Sea


Shafaq News

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Israeli military confirmed on Monday that they conducted joint naval drills in the Red Sea amid rising regional tensions.

The Arleigh Burke–class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black carried out a scheduled maritime exercise on February 1 with the Israeli navy, operating alongside INS Eilat, CENTCOM reported on X.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, meanwhile, described the activity as part of “ongoing cooperation” with the US Fifth Fleet, noting that the destroyer made a routine, pre-planned port call.

The exercise took place as Washington reinforces its regional military presence while pursuing diplomacy with Tehran. President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action while pressing Tehran to negotiate. Iran, in turn, has cautioned that any US strike, limited or wide-scale, would be treated as an “all-out war.”

