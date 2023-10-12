US: Israel has no desire for foreign combat troops to be involved in the conflict

Shafaq News/ The White House has announced its efforts to arrange charter flights to facilitate the evacuation of US citizens from Israel, where the conflict with Hamas resulted in 27 confirmed American casualties.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby stated that the United States government will initiate charter flights to transport Americans from Israel to various European sites, with details still being worked out.

Kirby provided updates, confirming that 27 Americans have been killed in the conflict, and 14 are currently unaccounted for.

In the ongoing conflict, Hamas militants launched a surprise onslaught from Gaza, resulting in 1,200 casualties in Israel and the taking of approximately 150 hostages. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes and artillery attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza, causing over 1,350 fatalities.

The US has identified a "handful" of Americans among the hostages and has positioned its largest aircraft carrier off the Israeli coast. However, Kirby emphasized that there are no plans for US military action to rescue the hostages, even if the conflict expands to involve Iran or its ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Kirby clarified that Israel does not desire foreign combat troops to be involved in the conflict, indicating that US military intervention is not on the table.