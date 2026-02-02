Security integration begins in Syria’s Hasakah under Damascus–SDF deal

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian government internal security forces entered northeastern Syria’s Hasakah on Monday under the recent agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Shafaq News correspondent reported that about 100 Interior Ministry personnel arrived from Al-Hol, east of Hasakah, and set up headquarters at the traffic police center. The unit will operate from three designated sites as authorities begin folding the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) into the state security apparatus.

Speaking to our agency, Marwan Al-Ali, newly appointed internal security chief for Hasakah, confirmed that the deployment was coordinated with the SDF and proceeded without incident, adding, “Similar units are scheduled to enter Qamishli on February 3, followed by a phased reactivation of state institutions.”

Damascus and the SDF reached a comprehensive ceasefire on January 30, 2026, after weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The agreement provides for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures. Sources told Shafaq News that the integration process is expected to expand to strategic assets, including oil and gas fields, Qamishli airport, border crossings, and institutions run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) –the political wing of the SDF.

Hasakah and Qamishli had remained under SDF control since the early years of Syria’s conflict, which began in 2011.