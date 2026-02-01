Syria launches first phase of Asayish integration in Hasakah, Qamishli

Shafaq News– Qamishli

Syrian government General Security units are scheduled to deploy to Hasakah and Qamishli on February 2 under the latest agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, around 100 personnel, moving in approximately 16 security vehicles, will enter two designated headquarters in both cities. The deployment marks the first phase of integrating the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) into the state security system, he noted, adding that authorities are preparing heightened security measures amid concerns over protests opposing the move or counter-rallies by pro-government groups.

The roadmap, the source clarified, begins with internal security integration, then extends to oil and gas facilities, Qamishli airport, and border crossings. It also provides for the absorption of Autonomous Administration institutions into state bodies while formalizing the status of civilian employees and retaining them in public service.

Damascus and the SDF concluded a comprehensive ceasefire on January 30, 2026, following weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The accord ends fighting, places SDF units within the Syrian military, transfers urban security in Hasakah and Qamishli to state control, merges Autonomous Administration structures into government institutions, affirms Kurdish civil rights, and facilitates the return of displaced residents.