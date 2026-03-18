Kuwait intercepts missiles and drones, UAE warns over Iran energy site strike

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait’s air defense systems neutralized four ballistic missiles and 23 hostile drones over the past 24 hours, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday, adding that no damage or risk was reported.

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that targeting energy infrastructure linked to Iran’s South Pars gas field, an extension of Qatar’s North Field, represents a serious escalation.

In a statement, the ministry said, “attacks on energy infrastructure constitutes a direct threat to global energy security, as well as the security and stability of the region and its peoples,” adding that such actions also carry severe consequences and pose direct risks to civilians, maritime security, and vital civilian and industrial facilities.

The UAE emphasized the importance of avoiding the targeting of critical infrastructure under any circumstances, calling for adherence to international law to preserve regional stability.

UAE Affirms that Targeting Energy Facilities Linked to the Pars Field Constitutes a Threat to Global Energy Securityhttps://t.co/Ns9OsDwtoI pic.twitter.com/Fl82z4zuzX — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 18, 2026

The warnings follow a reported US-Israeli strike on facilities linked to the South Pars field in Iran, including a gas processing plant in the Assaluyeh area, in what Israeli media described as a coordinated escalation. Iranian officials said several sections of the South Pars gas field were hit by projectiles, but confirmed that the situation was under control and firefighting teams were working to contain a blaze. No casualties were reported.

The South Pars field, located in Iran’s Bushehr province, is the country’s largest natural gas field and forms part of the world’s largest offshore gas reserve shared with Qatar.