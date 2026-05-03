Trump doubts Iran deal, keeps threat of strikes

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said a proposal submitted by Iran is unlikely to be accepted, as Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over 47 years.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump also declined to rule out renewed military action. “If they misbehave, we’ll see.”

Iranian media, citing a senior official, had reported that Tehran submitted a 14-point plan through mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days, alongside demands for sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and guarantees against further attacks, as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US naval blockade, while postponing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil and gas flows, has remained largely disrupted since the outbreak of the war on February 28 and the imposition of a US naval blockade on April 13, tightening pressure on energy markets and global supply chains. Iran, meanwhile, is preparing a draft law to regulate transit through the Strait beyond the war, including a permanent ban on Israeli vessels and restrictions on ships from countries it considers hostile, according to Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad.