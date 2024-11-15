Tehran pledges in “secret written assurances” not to target Trump, reports say

Shafaq News/ Iran provided "secret written assurances" to the United States in October, stating it would not attempt to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday, quoting American officials.

The officials said the Iranian message, delivered to the US on October 14 and previously undisclosed, was a response to “a private written warning” sent to Tehran in September, which echoed previous warnings cautioning against harming Trump.

Furthermore, they confirmed they are confident the American message reached Iranian leadership but did not specify whether it was sent through Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.

The message reflected the US administration’s public stance, labeling threats against Trump as a "top-tier national security issue" and stating that "any attempt on his life would be treated as an act of war,” they pointed out.

Notably, the US has repeatedly accused Iran of trying to assassinate American officials in retaliation for the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad Airport, during Trump's first term.

Last week, US judicial authorities charged an "Iranian regime agent" in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Trump. US investigations revealed the involvement of a man named Shakuri, an Iranian-American alleged to be part of a network utilized by the Revolutionary Guard to conduct surveillance and assassinations within the United States.

However, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, denied US charges, affirming that such accusations are "part of a broader campaign to vilify Iran's diplomatic efforts,” urging the international community to adopt "a more responsible approach" to prevent baseless allegations that could "inflame tensions without foundation."