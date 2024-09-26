Iran dismisses Trump's claims of assassination attempts as election rhetoric
Shafaq News/ Iran rejected on Thursday accusations
of targeting former US officials, following comments by former President Donald
Trump implying Tehran's involvement in assassination attempts against him.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser
Kanaani dismissed the allegations as part of the US electoral climate, stating,
"It is obvious that such accusations are just a part of creating the
election atmosphere in the US...and not even worth a response."
Trump suggested on Wednesday that Iran might be
behind recent assassination attempts targeting him, though he admitted having
no evidence. "There have been two assassination attempts on my life that
we know of, and they may or may not involve, but possibly do Iran, but I don’t
really know," Trump said during an event in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
His remarks followed a briefing by US
intelligence officials, who, according to Trump's campaign, had warned him of
"real and specific threats from Iran" to assassinate him. Trump further
warned that if another country threatened a US presidential candidate, it
risked being "blown to smithereens" under his leadership.