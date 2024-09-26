Iran dismisses Trump's claims of assassination attempts as election rhetoric

Shafaq News/ Iran rejected on Thursday accusations of targeting former US officials, following comments by former President Donald Trump implying Tehran's involvement in assassination attempts against him.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani dismissed the allegations as part of the US electoral climate, stating, "It is obvious that such accusations are just a part of creating the election atmosphere in the US...and not even worth a response."

Trump suggested on Wednesday that Iran might be behind recent assassination attempts targeting him, though he admitted having no evidence. "There have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve, but possibly do Iran, but I don’t really know," Trump said during an event in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

His remarks followed a briefing by US intelligence officials, who, according to Trump's campaign, had warned him of "real and specific threats from Iran" to assassinate him. Trump further warned that if another country threatened a US presidential candidate, it risked being "blown to smithereens" under his leadership.