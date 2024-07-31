Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran: disputed claims

Shafaq News/ Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated early Wednesday morning in Tehran, with the attack escalating tensions and raising fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict.

The Palestinian militant group and Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed Haniyeh's death, which occurred shortly after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for Iran's new president.

Although the attack was widely suspected to be orchestrated by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has refrained from claiming responsibility and declined to comment on the incident.

Israeli Channel 12 later confirmed that the rocket used in the assassination was launched from within Iran, countering Iran's initial claim that the attack originated from outside the country.

Earlier, the Israeli government's press office had deleted an image of Haniyeh with a caption suggesting a plan to "dispose of him," shortly after it was posted. Initially, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the rocket came from outside Iranian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office instructed ministers not to comment on the assassination. Despite this, Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu remarked that Haniyeh's death "makes the world a little better, with no more false surrender agreements."

Hamas described the assassination as a "treacherous Zionist raid" that occurred following Haniyeh's meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh's most recent public appearance was on Tuesday, when he met with President Pezeshkian, marking his first engagement with the new Iranian leader since the latter's inauguration.