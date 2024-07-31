Ayatollah Khamenei: Israel will be punished for killing Hamas's Haniyeh

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

Khamenei extended his condolences for the "martyrdom of this courageous leader," saying, "With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself."

The Supreme Leader considered it Iran's duty to "seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political wing and a former Palestinian prime minister, his most recent public appearance was on Tuesday, where he met with President Pezeshkian in Tehran.