Ayatollah Khamenei: Israel will be punished for killing Hamas's Haniyeh
Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel following the killing of
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
Khamenei extended his condolences for the "martyrdom
of this courageous leader," saying, "With this action, the criminal
and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for
itself."
The Supreme Leader considered it Iran's duty to "seek
revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic
Republic of Iran."
Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political wing
and a former Palestinian prime minister, his most recent public appearance was
on Tuesday, where he met with President Pezeshkian in Tehran.