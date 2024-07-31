Israeli ministers instructed to avoid commenting on assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office directed ministers not to comment on the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Despite this, Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu made a statement, saying that Haniyeh's death "makes the world a little better, with no more false surrender agreements."

CNN reported that the Israeli military declined to respond to foreign media reports concerning Haniyeh's assassination.

Hamas claimed in a statement that Haniyeh was "killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, following his participation in the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian."

Haniyeh's most recent public appearance was on Tuesday, where he met with President Pezeshkian in Tehran, marking his first encounter with the new Iranian leader since his inauguration.