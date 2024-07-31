Iranian comment to Shafaq News: Iran delays response to Haniyeh's assassination for strategic reasons

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian regional affairs expert Mohammad Mahdi stated that the response to the assassination of Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will be "stronger and more severe." Still, the retaliation will be delayed due to several factors.

Mahdi told Shafaq News, "The strike does not represent a significant achievement or victory for the Israeli entity but rather highlights its failure in the field and the crisis it is experiencing. Since it cannot respond operationally or in the field, it resorted to this cowardly act."

He added, "This operation will have no impact on the strategic dimensions in the region; it will not change anything in the region or restore Israel to its status before October 7, 2023. It will not help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resolve the crisis he faces, nor will it help in achieving his goals of eliminating Hamas, freeing prisoners, or managing the situation in Gaza."

Mahdi explained, "On the contrary, it will complicate matters further. The negotiation process has been halted, and the release of prisoners, despite being a community demand in Israel, will be delayed, which will pose a problem for Netanyahu. The war may even expand, which is undesirable for all parties in the region, potentially involving the US administration."

Regarding the Iranian response, Mahdi stated, "The Iranian response will be stronger and more severe than the previous one, not only from Iran but also from the resistance axis. However, the specifics of the response, including where, when, and how, will depend on various considerations. The spatial, temporal, and operational conditions will determine the nature of the response, but it will be a painful one for the Israeli entity."

He noted, "Responses from some resistance factions in the region will occur soon, but the Iranian response will be delayed to account for various considerations and to ensure that the Israeli entity understands the Iranian deterrent equation."

The Iraqi government condemned the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and urgently called on the UN Security Council to "take a firm stance."

The Kurdish Regional Government also condemned the assassination, deeming it a threat to regional security and stability.

Earlier, Iranian media reported details of the operation that led to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Iranian news sources indicated that "Haniyeh was killed around 2 a.m. local time while staying at a special residence for veterans in Tehran." They added that "the residence was targeted by a missile launched from the air," and investigations are ongoing to determine the specifics of the attack.

Meanwhile, an Israeli broadcasting authority reported that Haniyeh was killed by a missile launched from outside Iranian territory, contrary to earlier reports by "Channel 12."

The Israeli military has stated that it is assessing the situation, and there have been no changes in the directives of the Home Front Command. There are also reports of a complete closure of northern Israeli airspace.