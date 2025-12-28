Rebwar Taha steps down from Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Rebwar Taha, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), submitted his resignation from the Iraqi Council of Representatives to the Independent High Electoral Commission, his office said on Sunday.

Taha topped the list of winning candidates in the 2025 elections, receiving 96,000 votes, the highest tally recorded nationwide, according to certified results.

Following the resignation, the electoral commission informed the Parliament of the replacement list, announcing that PUK candidate Helo Qader Ahmed Hassan al-Jaberi would assume the vacant seat in line with election results and the legally defined ranking of candidates.

Taha currently serves as governor of Kirkuk, an oil-rich and ethnically diverse province in northern Iraq, and his decision ensures continuity in his executive role at the provincial level.