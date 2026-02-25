Syrian Forces arrest an ISIS militant in Deir Ez-zor

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Security Forces on Wednesday arrested a suspected ISIS member in the city of Al-Mayadeen in Deir Ez-zor province, Syria’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, clarifying that the detainee was allegedly involved in targeting personnel from the 86th Division of the Defense Ministry.

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة دير الزور ، العقيد ضرار الشملان:بناءً على عمليات رصد ومتابعة ميدانية مكثفة، نفّذت وحدات الأمن الداخلي في مدينة الميادين عملية أمنية محكمة، أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على المدعو محمود عيد العلي، أحد عناصر خلايا تنظيم داعش الإرهابي،

Earlier, an ISIS attack on a checkpoint in Raqqa, northeastern Syria, killed four members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces and wounded two others.

ISIS claimed responsibility on February 22 for two attacks targeting Syrian army personnel in northern and eastern Syria, announcing what it described as a “new phase of operations” against the country’s leadership. In an audio message released online, its first in nearly two years, ISIS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfa Al-Ansari urged fighters to confront the Syrian government and threatened further attacks, criticizing both the authorities and the transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa signed Syria’s accession to the Global Coalition during a visit to the United States last November, where he met US President Donald Trump.