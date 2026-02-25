Hezbollah sets 'red line' for US strike on Iran

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah is unlikely to enter a conflict if the United States carries out a limited strike on Iran, though any move targeting Iran’s leadership, particularly Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would cross a “red line,” Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.

Quoting a Hezbollah official speaking anonymously, the Agency described the group’s stance as “conditional,” with involvement directly linked to the scale and intent of potential US military action.

The comments emerge as Washington and Tehran prepare for a third round of talks on Thursday in Geneva. US President Donald Trump has indicated negotiations remain ongoing while vowing to block any Iranian path to nuclear weapons, accusing Tehran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program following joint US-Israel strikes in June 2025. On February 19, he also imposed a 15-day deadline for Iran to secure what he characterized as a “meaningful deal,” warning of consequences if diplomacy fails.

Meanwhile, Khamenei cautioned that any future US-Israeli confrontation involving Iran would extend beyond the June 2025 12-day war, with broader battle lines and multiple fronts. While noting that Tehran largely faced that conflict alone, he stressed that “the equation will change” in any future war.

Similar signals have previously emerged from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who affirmed the group’s commitment to self-defense, adding that any decision on intervention would depend on circumstances while maintaining that Hezbollah would not remain neutral.

