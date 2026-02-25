Iran dismantles foreign intelligence “terror cell”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian security forces killed three “terrorists” and arrested eight others, all foreign nationals, during a joint operation in southeastern Iran, Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday, adding that the operation resulted in dismantling a cell linked to “extremist and terrorist groups.”

The operation was carried out by the IRGC’s Quds headquarters in coordination with the Security Forces.

“The arrested individuals were involved in a previous attack targeting police in Kerman province,” Fars cited officials, noting that the Security Forces seized a large cache of weapons, including RPG-7 launchers, American M4 rifles equipped with night-vision cameras, several AK-47 rifles with grenade launchers, and handguns.

Late last year, three IRGC personnel and a civilian were killed in an attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to Fahraj city in Kerman province, southern Iran.