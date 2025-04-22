Baghdad Defense Exhibition: Shahed-136 leads Iran’s military display

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Ministry of Defense unveiled a broad array of homegrown military systems at Iraq’s 13th Security, Defense, Military Industries, and Cybersecurity Exhibition.

According to Mehr News Agency, the exhibit includes technologies across land, air, and electronic warfare—featuring ballistic missiles, precision-guided munitions, and a variety of reconnaissance and loitering drones. The Shahed-136, a widely known suicide drone, stood out among the displays.

Mehr also reported the unveiling of a previously undisclosed unmanned aerial vehicle, described by Iranian officials as an “intelligent tactical system” equipped with geolocation and aerial guidance capabilities. Other systems on display include air defense platforms, radar units, counter-drone technologies, and electro-optical equipment.

Iran’s delegation framed its participation as part of broader efforts to enhance international defense cooperation and expand its presence in global arms markets.

The exhibition, which runs from April 19 to 22 in Baghdad, features more than 150 defense companies representing 22 countries, including Russia, China, India, Turkiye, Pakistan, Belarus, and Iran.