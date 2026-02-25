President Barzani backs Turkish Parliament peace roadmap

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday welcomed a report issued by a Turkish parliamentary committee on the peace process with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), calling it “an important step in the right direction.”

Barzani described the prioritization of politics and dialogue over confrontation as the “foundation for lasting stability,” saying peaceful solutions would benefit the wider region.

Türkiye Büyük Millet Meclisi’ndeki Millî Dayanışma, Kardeşlik ve Demokrasi Komisyonu'nun raporunu memnuniyetle karşılıyorum. Bunu, barış ve çözüm yolunda atılmış önemli bir adım ve doğru bir eğilim olarak değerlendiriyorum. Siyaset ve diyalog dilinin ön plana çıkarılması ile… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 25, 2026

He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region supports efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and opening new avenues for coexistence, expressing hope that the Turkish parliament “will take further steps to build confidence and advance peace.”

The committee on “National Unity, Brotherhood and Democracy” approved its final report on the PKK peace track under the slogan “Turkiye Without Terror,” outlining a proposed roadmap for the government and parliament to address the long-running conflict.

The PKK completed its withdrawal from Turkiye to northern Iraq late last year, following its decision to end its four-decade armed campaign and dissolve, after imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan ordered members to disarm. The group’s May 2025 congress in northern Iraq formalized the move, followed by a symbolic disarmament ceremony near Al-Sulaymaniyah in July.

Read more: PKK calls it quits: Peace on the horizon in Turkiye?