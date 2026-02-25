Syria’s Kurds protest in Qamishli demanding fate of missing SDF members

Shafaq News- Qamishli

Families of missing Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters rallied in Qamishli on Wednesday, urging Damascus to disclose the fate of relatives who disappeared during recent withdrawals in northern and eastern Syria.

Hundreds, mostly women and children, carried banners demanding information on detainees and the release of those in custody, Shafaq News correspondent reported. Protesters indicated that contact was lost with many SDF members deployed in eastern Aleppo countryside, Al-Tabqa, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor after withdrawals began in mid-January.

Siamand Youssef told Shafaq News that he has not received any news about his son or other fighters since January 17, when units pulled out of Deir Hafer and Al-Tabqa. “Neither the SDF nor the Syrian government has offered clear information about detainees or potential release timelines,” he noted, urging international organizations to press all parties for transparency.

Another participant, Hinar Youssef, attended with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter and called on SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to intensify efforts to secure the release of those held by Syrian authorities. She also sought clarification about fighters who may have been killed during clashes in Deir Hafer and nearby areas.

Hostilities between the Kurdish-led SDF units and Syrian government forces escalated in late 2025 across northeastern Syria, displacing about 130,000 civilians, according to the United Nations. On January 30, 2026, Damascus and the SDF agreed to a ceasefire outlining phased integration of military and administrative structures, redeployment from front lines, and the deployment of Interior Ministry forces to Hasakah and Qamishli.

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or start of a complex security phase?