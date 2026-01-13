Mass protest in Qamishli condemns Aleppo attack and international stance

Shafaq News– Qamishli

Thousands of people demonstrated on Tuesday in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, condemning attacks on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods of Aleppo.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that protesters also voiced opposition to threats by the Syrian government to launch a military operation against Deir Hafer, an area east of Aleppo controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Participants carried photographs of civilians killed or wounded during shelling that they attributed to Syrian government forces and chanted slogans calling for the departure of Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

The demonstration in Qamishli coincided with the funeral of five members of the Internal Security Forces, known as Asayish, in the northern Syrian city of Kobani. Those buried included the commander of the Asayish forces in Aleppo, General Ziyad Halab.

Zerin Hassan, one of the demonstrators, told Shafaq News that international silence regarding the attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo could lead to a wider escalation against other Kurdish areas. She criticized the US and Global Coalition positions as “remaining unclear regarding violations against Kurds in Aleppo and ongoing military operations,” urging the international actors to work to implement the March agreement and ensure stability in Syria, rather than allowing a return to conflict.

Earlier, Syria’s Army Operations Authority announced that the areas of Deir Hafer, Maskanah, and Qawas, east of Aleppo, had been designated as closed military zones. In a statement, the army urged civilians to stay away from positions held by the SDF in those areas, calling on “armed groups” to withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River.

Meanwhile, the SDF said that factions affiliated with the Damascus government carried out two attacks near the Tishreen Dam using loitering munitions and artillery fire. It further accused Syrian government factions of shelling civilian homes in the villages of Rasm Kroum and Al-Imam, located northeast of Deir Hafer, using heavy weapons.