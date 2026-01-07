Clashes erupt between Syria’s SDF and government forces in Aleppo

Shafaq News– Aleppo

Fighting between factions affiliated with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) flared again on Wednesday in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts, breaking the brief calm that held overnight.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, government forces launched a series of artillery and rocket strikes on Kurdish SDF-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish) positions across the two districts. The Asayish responded with mortar fire and heavy machine-gun attacks on government checkpoints in Al-Siryani and Castello. The clashes have killed seven civilians and injured more than 50, according to the latest update.

“Clashes have barely stopped since yesterday, except for about an hour,” Shirin, a university student from Sheikh Maqsoud, told Shafaq News. She added that shells have hit homes across the districts and all roads in and out remain blocked.

Shirin, originally from Afrin in northern Syria, described the civilian toll: tens of thousands trapped under continuous fire, facing food shortages, widespread power cuts, and limited fuel for heating.

In a statement on Syrian national television, the Army’s Operations Command identified all SDF positions in the two districts as legitimate military targets. The command also urged residents to leave areas controlled by the group, noting that two humanitarian corridors—Al-Award and Al-Zahr Street—would remain open until 3 p.m. today.

#عاجل | هيئة العمليات في الجيش: نهيب بالمدنيين في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب الابتعاد عن مواقع تنظيم قسد📌 نعلن عن معبرين إنسانيين لمغادرة الأهالي للشيخ مقصود والأشرفية حتى الساعة 3 ظهرا📌 كافة مواقع تنظيم قسد العسكرية داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية هي هدف عسكري… pic.twitter.com/zupcUUQrIR — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 7, 2026

No official comment had been issued by the SDF at the time of reporting.

Aleppo witnessed intense clashes between the two sides late last year, resulting in civilian casualties. The fighting concluded with a ceasefire declared by both sides following US pressure, a source informed our agency.