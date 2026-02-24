Syrian security forces kill Saraya al-Jawad leader in Lattakia

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian security forces killed a senior commander of Saraya al-Jawad “terrorist group” during a security operation on Tuesday in the countryside of Jableh, Lattakia province.

A statement by the Interior Ministry quoted Brigadier Abdulaziz al-Ahmad, head of internal security in Lattakia, as saying that clashes between security forces and Saraya Al-Jawad in the group’s main positions in Beit Auloni and Basniya led to the death of the group’s coastal commander, Bashar Abdullah, known as Abu Ruqayya, along with two other senior members. Security forces arrested six other members during the operation and destroyed a warehouse containing weapons and improvised explosive devices.

One member of the special missions forces was killed and another sustained minor injuries, according to the statement.

Saraya al-Jawad is an armed group that emerged in Syria’s coastal region. The current Syrian authorities classify it as “terrorist cells” linked to remnants of the former regime. The group has claimed attacks against military sites and positions belonging to internal security forces and the Syrian army in recent months.