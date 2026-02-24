AANES-linked council frees 66 prisoners in Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News- Aleppo

Kobani’s Social Justice Council, which operates under the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), released 66 prisoners in a humanitarian gesture during the month of Ramadan, a council source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The detainees had been transferred over the past two months from Raqqa prison to Kobani, in Aleppo province, due to deteriorating security conditions at the time between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

Shafaq News correspondent in Syria reported that relatives of the detainees, along with tribal elders, received the released prisoners, who hail from Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, Al-Tabqa, and Sarrin and had been detained on various charges, most of them criminal.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Social Justice Council carried out the release under an agreement between SDF and the government in Damascus. “Both sides took the step as part of confidence-building measures to strengthen civil peace, promote stability in the region, and improve dialogue among local communities.”