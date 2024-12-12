AANES to raise opposition flag following Assad’s fall

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) announced its decision to raise the "Independence Flag" of Syria, across all its institutions in northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the AANES described the flag, widely used in opposition protests since 2011, as "a symbol of the new era, marking the end of the decades-long era of repression and authoritarianism."

"Syrians have the right to celebrate the triumph of their will in overthrowing this unjust regime," the administration stated.

This decision follows recent remarks by Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who stated on Sunday that "change presents an opportunity to build a new Syria founded on democracy and justice, ensuring the rights of all Syrians."

Amid rapid developments and the fall of the regime in Syria, the Kurds, have built an autonomous administration with educational, social, and military institutions. During the conflict, Kurds raised their own flag featuring red, white, green, and yellow on their institutions.

The "Independence Flag," features green to represent the beginnings of Islam, white for the Umayyad dynasty, and black for the Abbasid caliphate. The three red stars symbolize the cities of Damascus (southwest), Aleppo (northwest), and Deir ez-Zor (east).