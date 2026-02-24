US sets zero-enrichment red line for Iran before Geneva talks

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House on Tuesday reaffirmed that the United States will not permit Iran to enrich uranium, ahead of nuclear talks set for February 26 in Geneva.

A senior US administration official told Shafaq News that President Donald Trump remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or retaining the capacity to produce them.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump gave Iran 15 days to reach what he called a “meaningful deal,” warning of consequences if talks fail, while Iranian officials reiterated their right to continue uranium enrichment. The New York Times reported that Trump is weighing military options should diplomacy collapse, including potential strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile infrastructure.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.

