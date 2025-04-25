Trump: Willing to meet Leader Khamenei as Iran talks advance

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump expressed willingness to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian, as indirect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran gain traction.

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump said, “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran,” following what a US official described as “very good progress” in recent diplomatic efforts.

He reiterated his firm opposition to Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, stating, “I will not allow it,” but warned that the absence of an agreement could lead to military escalation. “If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack,” Trump asserted, referring to possible US involvement should Israel launch an attack.

US President also criticized the Biden administration for easing sanctions, claiming the move allowed Iran to fund groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

During a Thursday meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump suggested Iran faces a pivotal choice, calling one option “very bad” and hinting at a pending agreement that could “save many lives,” though he offered no specifics.

His remarks come ahead of a new round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, set to begin Saturday in Muscat. Oman. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced in a press briefing that FM Abbas Araghchi would lead a delegation of diplomats, technical experts, and negotiators on Friday evening to participate.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran expects “goodwill, seriousness, and realism” from the US, affirming Tehran’s commitment to defending its national interests and approaching the talks based on past negotiation experience.