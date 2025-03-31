Khamenei warns US, Israel of ‘Harsh Blow’

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned, on Monday, that any military action by the US or Israel would trigger a harsh response, accusing both of fueling regional instability.

Delivering the Eid al-Fitr sermon, Khamenei labeled Israel “the real proxy force for colonial powers,” accusing it of executing Western agendas and committing “crimes and genocide,” particularly through repeated strikes in Syria.

“Our position remains unchanged,” Khamenei said, vowing that any Israeli aggression would be met with a “harsh blow.”

Khamenei also condemned what he called Western double standards, accusing the US and its allies of branding regional resistance groups as proxies while backing Israeli military actions.

Responding to recent threats by US President Donald Trump, who warned of possible airstrikes if nuclear talks collapse, Khamenei cautioned that Washington would face serious consequences for any hostile move, stating, “The Iranian people are fully prepared to firmly respond to any attempt to stir unrest within the country.”

Tensions escalated, on Sunday, after Trump threatened military and economic action if a new nuclear agreement is not reached. Iran’s Armed Forces countered by pledging an “offensive approach” and vowed to retaliate forcefully against any threat.