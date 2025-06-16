Trump: Iran won't win this war

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed support for Israel in its confrontation with Iran, urging Tehran to resume negotiations.

“We support Israel, and Israel is doing fine right now,” Trump told reporters at a press conference. “Iran won’t win this war. They want to negotiate—and they should return to the negotiating table.”

He declined to comment regarding potential US military involvement. While the White House denies direct involvement in the Israeli strikes, US officials confirmed prior coordination with Israeli defense planners and assistance in intercepting Iranian projectiles.

The remarks follow Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, which has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Tehran, in addition to civilian residential buildings. In response, Iran initiated Operation True Promise 3, firing ballistic and hypersonic missiles at Israeli cities and military installations.

Trump’s tone marks a shift from earlier positions, including his reported rejection of Israeli proposals for preemptive strikes on Iran and a veto against targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following Israel’s air campaign, however, he has endorsed the strikes as a necessary deterrent to Iran’s nuclear program.