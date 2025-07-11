Iran reviews Trump's nuclear overtures

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran is reviewing messages from the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding a potential resumption of nuclear negotiations, Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, revealed on Friday.

Speaking to Tasnim news agency, Larijani noted that the Islamic Republic no longer has confidence in the United States following the most recent war — referring to the 12-day conflict with Israel, which Tehran views as a turning point in regional dynamics.

He dismissed the role of international institutions, describing the United Nations and the Security Council as a “stage for mockery,” while also portraying the Trump administration’s posture as rigid and binary: either surrender or face war.

Responding to recent claims that Hamas and Hezbollah were dismantled during the fighting, Larijani maintained that Hamas remains active and operational, stressing that both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “fail to understand the depth and resilience of the Iranian nation.”

These remarks came after Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, indicated plans to meet with Iranian diplomats “next week or so,” although no formal timetable has been announced.

However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that Tehran had not submitted any request to meet with US officials to discuss restarting nuclear talks.