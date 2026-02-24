US boards sanctioned vessel in Indo-Pacific

2026-02-24T17:16:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces captured three vessels that attempted to evade President Donald Trump’s quarantine on sanctioned ships, the US Department of War said on Tuesday, marking the third such operation this month.

In a post on X, the department clarified that US forces boarded the vessel Bertha without incident in the Indo-Pacific Command area. The vessel was operating “in defiance of the quarantine” and was tracked from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean before being stopped.

This February, American forces also struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people, and three other suspected smuggling boats in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, killing 11, according to the US Southern Command.

