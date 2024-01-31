Pentagon confirms attacks on US forces in the region

Shafaq News / Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder revealed on Tuesday the tally of attacks targeting US forces in the region since a drone attack on January 28th at a base in Jordan.

Ryder stated that three attacks have already been launched against US forces in the region since the drone attack on January 28th at a base in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to over 40 others.

The Pentagon spokesperson indicated that the US would respond to the attack accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Department of Defense refrained from providing a direct response to a statement by the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades announcing the cessation of all military operations against US forces in the region, stating, "Actions speak louder than words."