US bases in Middle East attacked 127 times since October 2023 — Pentagon
Shafaq News/ US bases in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 127 times since October 17, 2023, Department of Defense Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
In his words, the tally includes nine attacks that took place since January 4.
Ryder explained that US bases in Iraq were attacked 52 times in the reported period, while Syrian military facilities sustained 75 attacks.
Shiite armed groups earlier said in a statement, released via the Telegram messenger, that they were planning to intensify their attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq due to continued US support to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.