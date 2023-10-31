US to deploy extra 300 troops to the Middle East

Shafaq News / The United States is sending an additional 300 troops to the Middle East with a focus on providing support in areas like explosive ordnance disposal and communications, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the troops would be going from the United States, but would not be in Israel.

"They are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster us force protection capabilities," Ryder said.

He added that this month there have been 27 attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

(Reuters)