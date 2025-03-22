US deploys 2nd aircraft carrier to Middle East

Shafaq News/ The United States is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to bolster maritime security, the Pentagon confirmed.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has extended the USS Harry S. Truman’s Red Sea mission by at least one month, while the USS Carl Vinson, currently in the East China Sea, will join soon after completing exercises with Japanese and South Korean forces.

This deployment follows days of US airstrikes in Yemen. US officials accuse the Houthi movement (Ansarallah)of launching drone and missile attacks on commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea. The Houthis, in turn, claim the strikes are a response to the Israeli war in Gaza.

The Pentagon stated that this marks the second time in six months that two US aircraft carriers have been deployed to the region, the first during President Trump’s current term. “The goal is to secure international shipping lanes and deter further incidents.”

Defense analysts warn the dual-carrier deployment could strain US naval logistics due to increased demand for maintenance and shipyard capacity.

On Truth Social, President Trump urged the Houthis to stop attacks immediately and warned of consequences for Iran if it continues supplying weapons to the group.

US forces have intensified strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, targeting missile sites and key figures within the group. Local media report casualties, damage to residential areas, and power outages.